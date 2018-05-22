Angels' Taylor Ward: On minor-league DL
Ward was placed on the minor-league disabled list due to a cut on his finger, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ward cut his finger packing and will spend some time on the shelf to allow the issue to heal. He was hitting .345/.453/.520 across 42 games with Double-A Mobile prior to suffering the injury. With little left to prove at Double-A, Ward is expected to report to Triple-A Salt Lake once he's activated from the disabled list.
