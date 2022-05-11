Ward (hamstring), who is on the bench for Wednesday's series finale against the Rays, said he will "absolutely" be back in the lineup for Friday's game in Oakland, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Ward will sit out his third straight game Wednesday, but he noted that he's 100 percent recovered from the sore hamstring and is likely just sitting as a matter of precaution. Assuming he comes out of Thursday's team off day no worse for the wear, Ward should be in line to play in at least three of the Angels' four games in Oakland this weekend.