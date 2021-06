Ward went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run and two strikeouts as Los Angeles defeated Seattle, 12-5 on Saturday.

Ward singled and scored in the fifth inning before smashing a fifth-inning two-run home run to give the Angels the lead. This was Ward's second two-hit game in the last week and his average has increased from .205 to .231 in that span.