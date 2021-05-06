site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Taylor Ward: Promoted, starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ward was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday and is starting in right field against the Rays.
The 27-year-old missed the Opening Day roster and will join the Angels for the first time this season. Ward posted a .277/.333/.383 slash line in 102 plate appearances for the Halos during 2020.
