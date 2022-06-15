Ward (hamstring/neck) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Dodgers.
Ward spent the minimum 10 days on the injured list, but he was held in check by Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers' bullpen in his return. Prior to landing on the IL, Ward was stuck in a 4-for-24 slump across eight games, cooling off after a strong start to the year. He still owns a robust .324/.432/.625 slash line with 10 home runs, 26 RBI, 30 runs scored and a stolen base in 39 contests, and he should slot back in as the Angels' main leadoff hitter now that he's healthy.