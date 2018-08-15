Ward started at third base and went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Padres.

Ward immediately entered the starting lineup upon his promotion, carrying over the success he experienced in the minors this season (.352/.442/.537 in 60 games with Triple-A Salt Lake). Caleb Cowart has been operating as the Halos' primary third baseman recently, but his offensive woes (.159/.269/.244) likely prompted the rookie's callup. Ward is worth consideration in most formats based on his upside, assuming he receives regular playing time down the stretch.