Ward went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Ward notched his second straight multi-hit game after he singled and scored in the second and later led off the sixth with a double before scoring his second run of the day. He also didn't strike out, which is encouraging considering he had been punched out 15 times over his last 10 games coming into Sunday. Overall, the 27-year-old is slashing .237/.318/.439 with six home runs, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored and a stolen base in 130 plate appearances.