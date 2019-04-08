Ward was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Ward will provide additional infield depth for the Angels while Zack Cozart deals with a forearm injury. The 25-year-old hit an impressive .352/.442/.537 in 60 games for Salt Lake last season but struggled to a .178/.245/.333 line in 40 games with the big club.

