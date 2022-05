Ward (shoulder) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Sunday against the Blue Jays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ward served as the designated hitter Friday but otherwise sat out the past six games, but he's been cleared to play the field and will do so in Sunday's series finale versus Toronto. The 28-year-old has a 1.113 OPS with four home runs, 10 RBI and a 12:14 BB:K through 16 games in May.