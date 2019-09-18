Ward did not travel with the team Sunday due to illness but is back in the lineup at DH Wednesday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The illness explains why Ward was out of the lineup in the opener of the three-game series against the Yankees on Tuesday. Fortunately, the 25-year-old has joined the team in New York and is batting seventh Wednesday. Ward is slashing .111/.200/.222 with 10 strikeouts in 20 major-league plate appearances this season.