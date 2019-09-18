Angels' Taylor Ward: Returns from illness
Ward did not travel with the team Sunday due to illness but is back in the lineup at DH Wednesday, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The illness explains why Ward was out of the lineup in the opener of the three-game series against the Yankees on Tuesday. Fortunately, the 25-year-old has joined the team in New York and is batting seventh Wednesday. Ward is slashing .111/.200/.222 with 10 strikeouts in 20 major-league plate appearances this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Any hope for returning aces?
Some big-name pitchers made their long-awaited returns Tuesday, but is it too little, too late?...
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...