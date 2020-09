Ward went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs Tuesday in the Angels' 4-2 win over the Padres.

Ward has been one of the Angels' hottest hitters in September, slashing .422/.469/.600 with seven extra-base hits in 45 at-bats on the month. He'll hit seventh in Wednesday's series finale and will man right field, where he's overtaken the struggling Jo Adell as the Angels' primary option.