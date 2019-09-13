Ward's defensive struggles have led the Angels to play him in left field, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ward was drafted as a catcher in 2015 but struggled both defensively and offensively while playing behind the plate. The Angels tried him at third base last season, and while his offensive improved, he struggled defensively at the hot corner during spring training and a brief callup to the majors early this season. A move to the outfield followed, and Ward has stuck there since, describing the position as "very comfortable." The 25-year-old came on as a defensive replacement in left field Wednesday and made his first major-league start there Thursday, handling the position without difficulty. He figures to get more playing time in the outfield moving forward, particularly with Justin Upton battling a knee issue and Mike Trout missing multiple games with an ailing toe.