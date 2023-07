Ward (face) was moved to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Ward was hit in the head by a pitch Saturday against the Blue Jays and was diagnosed with multiple facial fractures. After landing on the 10-day injured list Sunday, he'll shift to the 60-day IL later in the day to make room on the 40-man roster for new acquisitions C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk. Sunday's move means that Ward will be sidelined until at least late September.