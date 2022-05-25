Ward (shoulder/neck) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old had an MRI come back clean Tuesday but has yet to be cleared to throw or play the field, as he could worsen the injury. Ward didn't appear in Tuesday's contest but was reportedly available to pinch hit, and the same figures to be true Wednesday. With Shohei Ohtani a staple of the lineup at designated hitter regardless of whether or not he's pitching, Ward could be limited to bench duties for the near future if the Angels opt to keep him on the active roster.