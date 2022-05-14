Ward will sit for the afternoon portion of Saturday's doubleheader in Oakland, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ward sat for three straight games earlier in the week with a sore hamstring. It's not surprise to see that he won't be asked to place twice in one day immediately after returning to action, so he'll hit the bench for the afternoon game. Jack Mayfield will get the nod in right field, but Ward should be back for the nightcap.