Ward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Friday in the 9-2 win over the Dodgers.

Ward homered off Julio Urias as a part of a four-run second inning. The home run was Ward's first hit and RBI this season. He's started in three games since getting called up May 5. The 27-year-old is a primary fill-in for the Angels while dealing with multiple injuries. In addition, Albert Pujols being designated for assignment may open up a more long-term spot on the roster for Ward as well.