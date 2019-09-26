Play

Ward went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to Oakland on Wednesday.

Ward plated the Angels' first run with a shot to center field in the first inning. The homer was his first this season and seventh in his career. Since being called up to the big club on Sept. 1, Ward is slashing .217/.280/.391 with 10 strikeouts in 25 plate appearances.

