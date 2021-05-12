Ward went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in the Angles' 5-1 loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Ward hit a solo home run in the eighth inning off Lance McCullers for the Angels only run of the night. In addition, he tallied two of the team's three hits. The 27-year-old may be a sneaky call-up for the Angels, hitting two homers and four RBI in seven games this season. He has filled in well in the outfield while others deal with injuries. He is only batting .217 right now, but it is a small sample size and he hit .277 through 102 plate appearances in 2020.