Ward started behind the plate in Sunday's Cactus League win over the Mariners, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout.

Ward isn't entirely new to the backstop position -- he was drafted as a catcher in 2015 and began his minor-league career at the position -- but he hasn't seen time behind the plate in a professional game since 2017. The positional flexibility could help Ward stick in the big leagues and earn additional playing time. However, he has struggled at the plate thus far in spring training, collecting only one hit (a home run) in nine at-bats.