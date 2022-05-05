Ward went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run after he entered Wednesday's win over the Angels as a pinch hitter.

Ward was not in the lineup Wednesday, but he entered the contest as a pinch hitter for Brandon Marsh in the top of the ninth inning. He struck out in his first at-bat but went deep in next one in the top of the 10th frame, launching a two-run shot off Matt Barnes to give the Angels a 6-4 lead. He is now up to five home runs on the season. Over his last 10 games Ward has been red-hot, going 15-for-38 with eight extra-base hits and 12 RBI over that stretch.