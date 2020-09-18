site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Taylor Ward: Stays hot
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ward went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base during the Angels' 7-3 Thursday afternoon victory over the Diamondbacks.
The 26-year-old is 10-for-19 over his previous seven games with two stolen bases. Ward is a candidate to see an increase in at-bats should the Angels officially fall out of the playoff picture.
