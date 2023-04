Ward is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ward was dropped from the leadoff spot to seventh in the batting order Saturday, and he'll head to the bench after going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. The 29-year-old has a .132/.254/.208 slash line across his past 15 games, so a day off certainly can't hurt. Luis Rengifo will cover left field in his place Sunday.