Ward (arm) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the A's, jJeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ward avoided a concussion when he collided with the outfield wall Friday but will be sidelined for the second consecutive game Sunday while dealing with a stinger in his arm. The 28-year-old will have Monday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time. Tyler Wade will receive another start in right field in his place.