Angels' Taylor Ward: Transferred to Double-A Mobile
Ward was promoted to Double-A Mobile on Thursday.
Ward missed the first month of the season with an oblique strain, but has been able to impress at the High-A level during the past two seasons with Inland Empire. This year alone, the catcher is hitting .242/.348/.391 with six home runs and 30 RBI, in addition to a plus arm behind the dish. Ward will get his first taste of action at Double-A ball, and is likely going to finish out the rest of the season in Mobile.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...