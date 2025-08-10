Ward went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Tigers.

He couldn't come up with a triple to complete the cycle -- not surprising considering he has only eight of them in his career -- but Ward's two-run homer off Charlie Morton in the fifth inning put the Angels in the lead for good. Ward has been running hot or cold of late, recording four multi-hit performances and five hitless efforts in his last nine games, but his overall production has been on the upswing. In 21 games since the All-Star break, Ward is slashing .282/.371/.577 with five doubles, six homers, nine runs and 22 RBI.