Pannone signed with the Angels as a non-roster invitee Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Pannone has thrown 116 career innings at the highest level but hasn't had much success, posting a 5.43 ERA. He failed to make an appearance last season for the Blue Jays. Being left-handed gives him an easier path to a bullpen role, but if he does win a job it will likely be a low-leverage position.
