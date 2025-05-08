Anderson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Anderson made three straight starts at second base this past weekend, but he's shifted back to a bench role for the Angels' first two games against the Blue Jays after the team welcomed Yoan Moncada back from the injured list. His playing time could be limited moving forward while the quartet of Nolan Schanuel, Luis Rengifo, Zach Neto and Moncada typically makes up the Angels' starting infield against both right- and left-handed pitching.