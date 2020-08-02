La Stella (neck) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros but is available to pinch hit off the bench, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

La Stella was pulled out of the lineup ahead of Saturday's 5-4 win with neck tightness, but manager Joe Maddon's announcement that the infielder will be available off the bench in the series finale suggests the 31-year-old should return to the starting nine in short order. Luis Rengifo will fill in at the keystone for La Stella.