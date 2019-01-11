La Stella signed a one-year, $1.35 million deal with the Angels on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

La Stella was sent to the Angels for cash considerations in November after spending four years as a utility man with the Cubs, never coming to the plate more than 192 times. The change in teams is unlikely to come with a change in role, though if injuries do open up unexpected playing time, La Stella's career .264/.345/.366 slash line suggests he could be a capable enough fill-in option.

