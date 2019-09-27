Play

Angels' Tommy La Stella: Back from IL

La Stella (lower leg) has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Astros. He'll serve as the designated hitter and bat second.

La Stella will take the field for the first time since July after recovering from a fractured right leg. It's unclear if he'll be able to play the field before the regular season comes to an end.

