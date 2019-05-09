Angels' Tommy La Stella: Checks back into lineup
La Stella (back) will start at second base and bat ninth Thursday against the Tigers.
La Stella returns to the lineup after missing the previous four games while tending to a stiff back. The left-handed hitter will slot near the bottom of the order with southpaw Ryan Carpenter on the hill for Detroit, but La Stella could reclaim leadoff duties against right-handed pitching now that he's healthy again.
