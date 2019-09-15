Angels' Tommy La Stella: Could be shut down

La Stella may be shut down for the season if he continues experiencing pain in his right leg, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

La Stella has advanced to live batting practice and fielding drills but has continued feeling discomfort in the leg he fractured in early July. Though the Angels remain hopeful that La Stella can return this season, manager Brad Ausmus suggested Saturday that the 30-year-old could be shut down if the time comes when he no longer has a realistic chance of coming back. La Stella was enjoying a career season prior to his injury, earning his first All-Star berth by slashing .300/.353/.495 with 16 homers and 44 RBI in 78 games.