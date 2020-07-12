La Stella is among a bevy of candidates to provide depth at first base for the Angels this year, Taylor Blake Ward of Locked on Angels reports.
Angels manager Joe Maddon mentioned a group of players who could back up Albert Pujols at first base this season, including Matt Thaiss, Jared Walsh, Taylor Ward, Jason Castro, David Fletcher and La Stella. In a normal season, there would be little need for that many backup options, but the fact that Thaiss has not yet reported to camp and Walsh arrived only a few days ago highlights the uncertain nature of the 2020 campaign. La Stella nonetheless figures to spend most of his time at second base -- where he is the presumed starter -- but it wouldn't be shocking to see him don a first-base mitt during game action at some point this season.
More News
-
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Slated for second-base platoon•
-
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Returns to lineup•
-
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Dealing with stiff back•
-
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Staying put at second base•
-
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Gets over $3 million•
-
Angels' Tommy La Stella: Hitless in return•