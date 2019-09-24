Angels' Tommy La Stella: Could return against Houston

La Stella (leg) could play in a few games in the final series of the season against the Astros as the designated hitter, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

He will run the bases again Wednesday prior this weekend's four-game series against Houston. La Stella has not played in a game since July 2, so he will probably be pretty rusty at the plate if he does indeed get a few starts as the DH.

