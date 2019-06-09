Angels' Tommy La Stella: Cranks 14th homer

La Stella went 2-for-6 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Mariners.

La Stella's fourth-inning blast was followed by solo shots from Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to ignite a four-run rally. La Stella has gone 13-for-33 with two homers, eight runs and four RBI over an eight-game hitting streak that has raised the infielder's average to .316 for the year.