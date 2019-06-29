Angels' Tommy La Stella: Day off Saturday
La Stella is not in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Athletics.
La Stella started the last 12 games since missing some time with a minor forearm issue and has a .269/.296/.346 slash line in that stretch. Luis Rengifo will play the keystone and bat eighth in his stead.
