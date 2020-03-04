Angels' Tommy La Stella: Dealing with stiff back

The Angels scratched La Stella ahead of Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners with a stiff back, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

La Stella had been scheduled to lead off for the Angels, the lineup spot he's occupied in all five of his spring appearances to date. Assuming the back issue proves to be nothing more than a day-to-day concern, La Stella should be ready to handle a full-time role atop the Los Angeles lineup once Opening Day arrives. La Stella was one of the many players around the league who saw a major spike in power in 2019 thanks to the juiced baseball; he batted .295 with 16 home runs -- 11 more than his previous career best -- despite playing in just 80 games due to injury.