Angels' Tommy La Stella: Dealing with stiff back
The Angels scratched La Stella ahead of Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Mariners with a stiff back, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.
La Stella had been scheduled to lead off for the Angels, the lineup spot he's occupied in all five of his spring appearances to date. Assuming the back issue proves to be nothing more than a day-to-day concern, La Stella should be ready to handle a full-time role atop the Los Angeles lineup once Opening Day arrives. La Stella was one of the many players around the league who saw a major spike in power in 2019 thanks to the juiced baseball; he batted .295 with 16 home runs -- 11 more than his previous career best -- despite playing in just 80 games due to injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Scott White made starting pitching his focus while eschewing stolen bases and saves in his...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Segura
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
12-team H2H points mock draft
While Chris Sale's questionable health situation certainly amplifies the demand for high-end...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...