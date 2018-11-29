Angels' Tommy La Stella: Dished to Angels
La Stella was traded from the Cubs to the Angels on Thursday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
La Stella is eligible for arbitration, so the Cubs -- having recently acquired Ronald Torreyes from the Yankees -- decided to cut the infielder loose rather than tender him a contract. The 29-year-old primarily served as a pinch hitter in 2018, slashing .266/.340/.331 across 192 plate appearances. He figures to fill in around the infield for the Angels in 2019 while also offering a left-handed bat off the bench.
More News
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Returns as pinch hitter•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Doesn't travel to Arizona with team•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Scratched with back tightness•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Starting at third in Game 1•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Hits go-ahead home run in win•
-
Cubs' Tommy La Stella: Batting leadoff Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball first base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
Trade a boon for Paxton, Sheffield
James Paxton's tendencies won't play as well at Yankee Stadium, but they kind of play well...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball prospects: Catcher
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy baseball analyst
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...