La Stella was traded from the Cubs to the Angels on Thursday in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

La Stella is eligible for arbitration, so the Cubs -- having recently acquired Ronald Torreyes from the Yankees -- decided to cut the infielder loose rather than tender him a contract. The 29-year-old primarily served as a pinch hitter in 2018, slashing .266/.340/.331 across 192 plate appearances. He figures to fill in around the infield for the Angels in 2019 while also offering a left-handed bat off the bench.