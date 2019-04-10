La Stella went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's 11-8 win over the Brewers.

Both blasts came off Freddy Peralta, a three-run shot in the first inning and a solo homer in the fourth. La Stella, who only went yard once in 123 games for the Cubs in 2018, suddenly has three homers in the last two games. He wouldn't be the first player to develop a power stroke later in their career, but the 30-year-old should still be viewed very skeptically as a fantasy asset for now.