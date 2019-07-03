Angels' Tommy La Stella: Exits with leg injury

La Stella fouled a ball off his right shin Tuesday and didn't put any weight on the leg as he left the field, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

La Stella appeared to be a significant amount of pain and was tended to on the field by athletic trainers for a few minutes before being helped off. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but it's a tough development for the 30-year-old shortly after earning the first All-Star selection of his career.