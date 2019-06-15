Angels' Tommy La Stella: Expected back Sunday

La Stella (forearm) is available to pinch hit Saturday and expects to start Sunday against the Rays, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He will miss a second game in a row with forearm tightness, but this report suggests he will avoid a stint on the injured list. La Stella is hitting .306 with three home runs in 12 games this month.

