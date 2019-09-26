Angels' Tommy La Stella: Expected to DH
La Stella (lower leg) is expected to serve as the designated hitter for Friday's game against the Astros, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
La Stella has been sidelined since the beginning of July due to a fractured right leg, but he should be cleared to start Friday with only a few games remaining in the regular season. Through 78 contests in 2019, he's hitting .300 with 16 homers and 44 RBI.
