Angels' Tommy La Stella: Gets over $3 million

La Stella agreed to a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Angels, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

He teamed up with the juiced baseball in 2019 to have his best season at the plate from a counting stat standpoint, as 16 of his 26 career home runs (476 career games) came last season. La Stella will be a free agent after this season.

