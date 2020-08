La Stella went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 7-3 loss to Texas on Sunday.

La Stella provided one of the few offensive highlights for the Angels on the day, crushing a 430-foot homer to center field in the fifth inning to plate the team's first two runs. The long ball was the first of the season of La Stella, who is slashing .268/.400/.439 with four doubles and eight walks.