La Stella went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs Sunday against the Mariners.

La Stella took Mike Leake and R.J. Alaniz deep to bring his home run total to six on the season. He's proven to be one of the biggest surprises early in the campaign, slugging .579 through 57 at-bats. He's lost at-bats against left-handed starters, but is locked in on the strong side of a platoon and isn't giving the Angels any reason to sit him down against right-handed pitching.

