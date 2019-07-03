Angels' Tommy La Stella: Heading for CT scan
La Stella exited Tuesday's game with a right shin contusion and will undergo a CT scan Wednesday.
La Stella fouled a ball off his right shin Tuesday and was unable to put any weight on the leg when leaving the field. The 30-year-old should receive a timeline for his return after being evaluated, but he at least seems unlikely to be in the lineup for Wednesday's contest.
