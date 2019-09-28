Play

Angels' Tommy La Stella: Hitless in return

La Stella (lower leg) went 0-for-4 in Friday's 4-0 loss to the Astros.

The lack of offense was a team-wide issue for La Stella and the Angels, who mustered just three hits and a walk against Astros starter Jose Urquidy, and no baserunners against three relievers. If he plays again this season, it will likely be as the designated hitter.

More News
Our Latest Stories