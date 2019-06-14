Angels' Tommy La Stella: Late scratch Friday
La Stella was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Rays due to left forearm tightness.
La Stella was initially listed in the starting nine at third base, but he's since been replaced by David Fletcher after experiencing some tightness in his left forearm. La Stella will be considered day-to-day until further notice.
