La Stella was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Astros with neck tightness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old was penciled in at his usual starting spot at second base Saturday, but he'll bow out of the lineup due to the neck issue. La Stella should be considered day-to-day, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit Sunday as a precaution with a scheduled off day to follow Monday. Luis Rengifo will start at the keystone in his place.