Angels' Tommy La Stella: Legs out inside-the-park home run

La Stella went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a victory over the Reds on Tuesday.

La Stella led off the game with a deep drive to center field that rolled on the warning track after hitting the wall, allowing him to complete a trek around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. After many predicted a falloff after the 30-year-old surprised everyone by slugging seven homers in April, La Stella has maintained his power stroke by hitting nine home runs since then while increasing his slash line to an outstanding .300/.352/.510 on the season.